One Piece Sets Up a Major Kaido Ambush

One Piece fans know there are some terrifying pirates sailing the Grand Line, and few are more feared than Kaido. The leader of the Beasts Pirates is said to be the strongest pirate out there, but that doesn’t mean Kaido can’t be beaten. A strong team and solid alliance could definitely cause the Yonko to stumble, and it seems Monkey D. Luffy has set up such an ambush.

Recently, the series put out a new chapter, and it was there fans learned all about his ambush. Chapter 952 checks in on the Udon Prison Camp after the team manages to throw the Beasts Pirates off their scent. Luffy manages to rally the prison to fight against their captors which frees all of the inmates. A fake call to Queen leaves Kaido believing the prisoners are back in their cells, but that is not the case.

“Now they think thousands of us prisoners are all locked up, safe and sound!! Wait’ll they get a lot of us when we show up on the day of the big battle,” Caribou tells the gang as they celebrate.

Later in the chapter, One Piece goes so far as to confirm how many allies Luffy added to the Wano Rebellion. Kin’emon is seen calling into the group, and he is relieved to hear his comrades are fine. However, he begins panicking after learning Luffy has brought a staggering 3,500 men to the case. Clearly, the news is welcome to the rebels as many of their civilian supporters were jailed by Orochi, and it is only a matter of time before they are freed too. These days, the Wano Rebellion looks stronger than ever, and you only have to look at its numbers to see why.

Are you impressed by Luffy's work with recruiting allies…?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.