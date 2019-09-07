One Piece Reveals New Beasts Pirates Allies

Wano Country has delivered some of the biggest threats to Luffy and his band of swashbucklers, the Straw Hat Pirates, than the franchise has ever seen. Now, in the One Piece manga, it looks like an even bigger threat is sailing within our heroes’ horizon as Kaido and his Beast Pirates have managed to acquire some new allies! Who exactly did Kaido and his crew come to an agreement with to create a new pirate alliance that will terrorize the Grand Line? The answer may not be who you think as the union spells unexpected doom for those innocents inhabiting the isolationist nation.

None other than Big Mom, and her appropriately titled Big Mom Pirates, have decided to join forces with Kaido and the Beast Pirates, at least for the time being. As the two announce their alliance, both Kaido and Big Mom laugh over a drink, while also explaining that once they’ve managed to use their combined forces in order to take over the world, they’ll be right back at each others’ throats.

Right before the beginning of the Wano Country Arc, Kaido and Big Mom were nowhere near the friendliest of terms, with the two pirate leaders warning one another that each believed they had the right to be the one to deliver the killing blow to Monkey D. Luffy. With Big Mom eventually being captured by the Beast Pirates, the storyline seemed to be pointing toward a final showdown between the two One Piece antagonists.

As the heavens quaked and the skies ripped open, the readers believed that a knock down, world shaking fight between Kaido and Big Mom was about to take place. Little did they know that the history the two pirates shared was apparently enough for them to overlook their hatred for one another, putting their rivalry aside and joining forces to bend the world to their whims. Can Luffy and company manage to somehow take down the most powerful pirate alliance that they’ve ever faced?

