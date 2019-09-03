One Piece Reveals Zoro’s Surprising Sword Swap Decision

The time skip of One Piece gave the members of the Straw Hat Pirate crew time to amplify their skills in preparation for facing new threats on the Grand Line. With the swashbucklers uniting within the country of Wano, for what may be the most exciting story arcs of the franchise to date, Luffy and his friends are going to need all the help that they can get in hopes of defeating the forces of Wano, including Kaido, his Beast Pirates, the shogun, and many more. Zoro in particular may have just made a decision that may ultimately turn the tide for the Straw Hat crew.

In the most recent chapter of One Piece’s manga, Zoro was faced with the proposition of returning his legendary sword, the Shusui. Originally wielded by the legendary samurai Ryuma, the sword was thought of as the national treasure of Wano, which is why Kizuki Hiyori is so desperate to see its return. However, this isn’t to say that Zoro would lead the proposal empty handed as Hiyori offers him the sword called Enma in return. This sword, which is legendary in its own right, managed to be one of the only things in existence to actually manage to injure Kaido, the gigantic, insanely powerful leader of the Beast Pirates.

Zoro agrees to the deal, offering to exchange his sword for the Enma, as he debates what the ultimate route for the Shusui was that found it land into his worthy hands within the story. Gaining an all powerful sword could not have come at a better time as later on in the chapter, we learn that trouble is brewing for Zoro and his friends in the Straw Hat Pirates. After what seemed to be a colossal fight taking place between Kaido and Big Mom, the two antagonistic swashbucklers have made peace and united their forces creating a new pirate alliance between the Beast Pirates and the Big Mom pirates respectively. Humorously enough, once they’ve conquered the world, they both agree that THAT is when they’ll take up arms against each other once again.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.