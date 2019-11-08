One Piece Debuts Wano’s Godly Threat

Wano Country is seemingly fit to bursting with threats to mankind. In the present, Kaido and the Beast Pirates take what they want and assist in ruling the world with an iron fist. With their alliance with Big Mom and the rulers of Wano set in stone, the challenges that are facing the Straw Hat Pirates are nearly immeasurable as they prepare for one of the biggest fights in the history of the franchise. Recently however, the manga for One Piece decided to take us into the past of the feudalistic, isolationist nation, showing us that there were far bigger threats to the people of the country that roamed the land.

As the villagers of Wano Country attempted to live their daily lives, they were interrupted by a horrifying threat in the form of the “Mountain God”, a giant boar that is looking for its young that was stolen by a foolish citizen. Said citizen believed that the Mountain God’s offspring could “turn into platinum” and clear some of his debts that were plaguing him.

Of course, the Mountain God wasn’t exactly thrilled to find its offspring stolen and takes its vengeance out on the capital city of Wano Country, along with those that dared to live within its walls. As the giant boar eats both structures and people alike, we are shown the current ruler of Wano, Oden, demonstrates how powerful he was even at the age of 18. Unleashing his dual wielding sword attack, “Paradise Waterfall”, the future shogun manages to defeat the Mountain God and save the village from a terrible fate.

It’s clear that Oden is quite the powerful force, managing to defeat a god at such a young age with a single strike. As Zoro wields the sword of Enma in the current story arc, it’s clear that the warrior of the Straw Hat Pirates is going to need all the help he can get when he eventually runs afoul of not just Oden, but of the steel skinned, leader of the Beast Pirates, Kaido.

