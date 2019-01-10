‘One Piece’ Creator Reassures Fans About Series’ Ending

One Piece has come a long way over its lifetime, and it has the accolades to prove it. After more than 20 years, Eiichiro Oda’s shonen has become the top-selling manga ever, leaving millions terrified of the day One Piece comes to a close. However, according to a new interview, that end is still a ways off.

Recently, reports regarding One Piece went live from Japan after a special was screened abroad starring Oda. The famous artist had an MTV moment as he showed off his eclectic home to millions of views, and it was there the artist reportedly shared a message with fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to translator Spy Otaku, Oda reassured fans One Piece is not about to end out of nowhere. “One Piece does not end with 100 volumes,” the fan relayed. “The series is still ongoing.” Anime News Network also broke down the piece, and it confirms One Piece will be 100 volumes.

Of course, fans are happy to hear that One Piece has plans to carry on past 100 volumes. Currently, the manga has pushed out 91 volumes total which contain a total of 900-plus chapters. One Piece is certainly thick enough to keep new fans occupied for some time, but longtime followers have been on edge with Oda for awhile. After all, the idea of ending the manga on an even 1,000 chapters is a hard one to ignore, and the manga’s current arc is said to be a massive one.

When it comes to scale, the “Wano” arc has been touted as being the next “Marineford War”, but it shouldn’t be the last one on Oda’s agenda. It looks like the creator has ideas yet for Luffy, so fans can keep sailing with the captain until he really does become the King of the Pirates.

Are you glad to hear One Piece still has a bit left to go? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.