Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 New Trailer Hints at Bad News for the Upcoming Season

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 recently released a new trailer one month ahead of the highly anticipated release, adding to the excitement. However, the latest trailer omits a majorly anticipated character, raising concerns about their appearance in the new season. Season 2 is set to dive deeper into the Straw Hats’ journey into the Grand Line, showcasing the perilous adventure that awaits them. The new trailer highlights this direction, introducing new characters who will have a significant impact on the Straw Hats.

Among these characters, one group in particular is set to play a major role: the Baroque Works organization, which will serve as key antagonists as the Straw Hats navigate the Grand Line. The new trailer introduces nearly all the major members of this syndicate and hints at their involvement in the season. However, it notably excludes the syndicate’s most prominent member, its boss, Mr. 0, also known as Crocodile. His casting has already been revealed, and fans were highly anticipating a first proper look, so his omission has raised concerns about whether he will even appear in the season.

One Piece Season 2’s New Trailer Misses a Prominent Character

Netflix announced that Joe Manganiello would be portraying one of the series’ most prominent villains, Crocodile, also known as Mr. 0, back in September 2024. Since this announcement came so early, Crocodile’s inclusion in Season 2 felt inevitable. As promotions for new characters gradually increased, concealing his first look seemed like a deliberate marketing strategy, with the expectation that he would be unveiled closer to the season’s release. Given that this new trailer dropped so close to the premiere, many expected Crocodile to appear, confirming his presence and possibly hinting at a larger role.

However, his omission from the latest trailer suggests that Crocodile may have a very minimal role in the upcoming season, if he appears at all. It’s possible his introduction will mirror Smoker’s brief reveal at the end of One Piece Season 1, teasing him as the mastermind behind Baroque Works. This interpretation is supported by the fact that a promo image released before the trailer did include Crocodile, showing him from behind on the poster.

While it’s disappointing that Crocodile may not play a major part in the upcoming season, keeping his full reveal for later could indicate that the live-action series is taking its time to faithfully adapt the source material. Unfortunately, fans hoping to see Crocodile in action in Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 may now have to wait until Season 3, which could still be a couple of years away.

