‘One Piece’ Sees Katakuri And Luffy Share One Surprising Moment

The Straw Hat Pirates have been caught in a major struggle against Big Mom during the Whole Cake Island arc, and the last few chapters of the One Piece manga have only increased the danger by splitting up the crew into equally perilous situations.

While the rest of the Straw Hats had trouble keeping Big Mom off the Thousand Sunny, Luffy was fighting Katakuri in the mirror world. But who would’ve guessed that Katakuri would come to respect Luffy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After figuring out Luffy was gaining the ability to see into the future like he can, Katakuri vowed to end the fight and dealt a fatal blow to Luffy. But it turned out this fatal blow was only dealt because Luffy had slipped. Angered at this seeming like Luffy lost his fighting spirit, he then decides to kill Luffy quickly.

But it turns out that Katakuri’s sister Flambe has been shooting invisible darts at Luffy, and the poison has been making him fall over. Rather than lose his fighting spirit, he’s been getting hit by this attack. Katakuri is angered by this once more, since he had come to respect Luffy’s tenacity.

Revealing his full face to Flambe, he yells at her to stop interfering in the fight and feels a bit of dishonor for dealing a fatal blow when Luffy was being attacked from the outside. After Katakuri and Luffy release their conqueror’s haki and knock out everyone watching their fight in the mirror world, the two vow once again to have a fair fight. Katakuri even cements the decision by dealing a fatal blow to himself.Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.