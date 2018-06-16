‘One Piece’ Reveals One Character’s Upsetting Fate

Eiichiro Oda has greatly fleshed out the world of One Piece during the manga’s current Reverie arc, and this has lead to some surprisingly dark places as some of the reunions with fan favorite characters are less positive.

Fans certainly didn’t expect to see Bartholomew Kuma after so long, and they were taken even more by surprise when it’s revealed that Kuma is actually being held as a slave by one of the Celestial Dragons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest chapter of the series, Charlos is being tended to after his run in with Mjosgard last chapter. Fans are introduced to his father, Rosward, who notes that Mjosgard is bizarre because he doesn’t own a single slave. Rosward demonstrates this when he reveals he’s “renting” the “invincible slave” Kuma. He’s been made an example of given that he’s a former king being sold to the Dragons, and the results are gruesome.

Rosward is happy to be riding on top of Kuma and shows that even if Kuma’s stabbed or hit, he doesn’t scream. Rosward gets far too much joy out of this gruesome act, but hopefully Kuma won’t be in bondage for long as it seems that another member of the Worst Generation of Pirates, Jewelry Bonney, is there to save him.

After Kuma’s showing in the series, it’s tough to see him in a predicament like this given how his body was mutilated and transformed into the “Pacifista” and now lives the rest of his “invincible” life in bondage. Regardless of your feelings for the character, One Piece has definitely taking a dark turn by showing what the Celestial Dragons are truly capable of.

Their cruelty had been hinted at in the past, but this one moment cements them as a true force to be feared in this series.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.