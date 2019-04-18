‘One Piece’ Reveals Luffy’s New Teacher

Monkey D. Luffy is the de facto star of One Piece, and the captain as big dreams. The hero plans to become the King of the Pirates, but he cannot see the goal completed without some help. Over the years, Luffy has learned from all sorts of teachers, and it seems the boy just locked in another.

Recently, One Piece put out a new chapter, and it was there fans caught up with Luffy. The captain has been jailed in Wano since his ill-fated fight against Kaido way back when, but it was there he met this new teacher Hyogoro.

Despite the old man’s frail looks, Hyogoro is said to be a famous fighter from a bygone era. Called Hyogoro the Flower, the swordsman was revered in Wano for his skill, and Luffy has helped the guy out in prison now that Hyogoro has become weak. However, the man says he still has access to a power Luffy wants, and he is willing to impart his knowledge.

“There is an invisible power that stems from the body and can be infused with the blade. A good katana will cut through steel when you want it to and it will not break a sheet of paper if you do not wish it so. It is all according to the desire of the swordsman.” Hyogoro says.

“I was known as the Mighty Blade in the past, and I do not know if I can properly teach it but take a look for yourself!”

After Hyogoro shows off the power, he turns back to Luffy to say he may be able to help the captain after all. Of course, Luffy is very pleased to see someone master the invisible Haki technique.

“That’s it,” Luffy cries. “Teach me how to do that!!!”

And so Hyogoro will. If the Wano Rebellion has a chance at succeeding, Luffy will need to know this technique to fight Kaido, and Hyogoro will have a hand in rallying the samurai to the cause. Now, it is just a matter of time before Luffy gets a hang of this explosive power.

So, are you ready to see this pair get to training? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

