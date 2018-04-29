‘One Piece’ Finally Kicks Off Its Next Arc

One Piece fans have been anxious to get to the next phase of the story, as the Whole Cake Island arc has finally come to an end in the manga. Not only has the new arc kicked off with a huge shake-up, it’s also setting up a major confrontation.

One Piece has officially begun the “Reverie” arc as of Chapter 903, as the Straw Hats will get caught up in a special world leader meeting on the way to Wano.

Chapter 903 starts the new arc with a major Straw Hat shake-up that gives Luffy not only a new title and reputation, but a new bounty as well. The start of the arc also sees the return of many characters Luffy has interacted with in the past such as Vivi from Alabasta, Crocodile, and even characters like Coby.

Although fans have no idea which characters will return for this arc, or when it will end and the Straw Hats will reunite in Wano, but the arc will for sure detail include a major meeting at the Holy Land of Mariejois. According to the lore of the series, the heralded meeting only occurs every four years, and all of the major Kingdoms attend the meeting along with the World Government representatives.

This has already been seen with many returns from kingdoms like Alabasta and Ryugu, so there’s no telling how this arc will progress given the number of familiar faces and powers, along with Luffy’s new notoriety, gathered in one place.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Are you excited for One Piece's Reverie?