One Piece Explains Why Oden Wants to Leave Wano

One Piece fans have been following the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy for some time now, but they took a little detour recently. In the manga, readers were introduced to Oden Kozuki at last in a flashback, and the former shogun has become a quick favorite. Now, fans have learned even more about the Wano ruler, and it turns out Oden has a special reason for traveling outside of his country.

Recently, a new chapter went live for One Piece which welcomed Oden back into the fold. The series is going through a long flashback which details Oden’s prime. As fans will remember, last week’s chapter introduced Whitebeard to Wano, and it forced Oden to reveal why he wanted to leave the island.

“I just want adventure. I want to see the world,” Oden explains.

Of course, this is a bit of a flimsy answer for the Whitebeard crew. As the samurai did just try to attack the group, they are not too eager to sail with Oden, but he does not give up. He tries to grab onto the pirate ship when it leave the shore, and he tells the gang this:

“Leaving the country is my dream!! Let’s travel together!! Show me the world!!!”

Clearly, Oden is determined to get out of Wano, but it isn’t because he hates his home country. The samurai might have had some trouble as a young man, but Oden came into his own once he found his people. It seems Oden wants to venture outside of Wano to learn what else is out there and hopefully expand his nation down the line. So if Luffy helps the rebel army win against Kaido and Orochi, it seems Oden’s dream will have come true.

