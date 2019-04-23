‘One Piece’s Manga Release Schedule Undergoes Major Shift

One Piece‘s manga is currently heating up as the Wano arc is putting all of the pieces in place for a major rebellion against Kaido’s forces, so each new chapter of the series has been anxiously awaited by fans. But the series will be seeing a schedule shift over the next couple of weeks as various holidays and special events take over Japan. The series will need to take a break for Japan’s Golden Week holiday, and now we know how that will effect the release of the manga.

Chapter 941 of the series will be releasing earlier than expected in Japan as it launches on April 26th, but the series’ next chapter will not be releasing until around May 12th, which marks a two week break for the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted by @OnePiecePodcast on Twitter, the series will be releasing Chapter 941 of the series a bit early as Japan will be celebrating both the Golden Week holiday and the official start of the Reiwa era in Japan. This will be kicked off with the Imperial abdication ceremony, in which Emperor Akihito will abdicate the position on April 30th and mark the official end of the Heisei period by leading to the accession of his successor.

@OnePiecePodcast on Twitter also suggests that the follow-up chapter will be releasing around May 12th, and this lines up with the first official Shonen Jump issue of the Reiwa era releasing on May 13th. So now fans will have to be a bit patient to get through this next break, unfortunately.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!