After 15 Years, One Piece Finally Brings Back Robin’s Best Look

One Piece is now working its way through a new arc of the manga, and it’s getting Nico Robin ready for what’s next with a makeover that brings back her best look that she hasn’t had since before the time skip. One Piece is finally setting foot into Elbaf with the newest chapters of the series, and this legendary island of the giants is finally making its appearance after years of being teased. While this is a huge occasion for fans, it’s an even bigger one for the Straw Hats as they themselves have been wanting to get to Elbaf for quite a while.

It’s a huge deal for Nico Robin most of all, however. Robin is on the cusp of reuniting with someone she hasn’t seen since she was a little girl escaping from Ohara, and it’s putting her through all sorts of complicated emotions as she gets closer to the island itself. The newest chapter of One Piece sees the Straw Hats readying to land, and Robin is getting ready for what’s next by giving herself a new makeover that brings back a classic look. She’s got her bangs back! She hasn’t had those since before the New World Saga.

Robin’s Classic Look Returns in One Piece

One Piece Chapter 1131 picks up to reveal that while Luffy and the original Straw Hat crew line up are already on Elbaf causing chaos, the newest chapter of the series updates fans on the rest of the crew. They are still in the seas outside of Elbaf and have been making their way to the island with the confidence that Luffy and the others would join up with them eventually. And to pass the time, Robin has asked Brook for help with a new haircut for the occasion.

Although he had never cut a woman’s hair before (and was thus very nervous about it), Robin was very much happy with the end result. It’s a look that Franky immediately points out that it’s one she hasn’t had in ages, and Robin’s completely loving the makeover. She did it because it’s the look that she originally met Saul with back as a girl on Ohara, and she’s been excited to reunite with him on Elbaf as he actually has been hiding out on the giants’ home ever since he made his escape back then. It could tease a big shift for Robin herself moving forward as well.

What Does This Mean for Robin?

Robin hasn’t had this look since the Straw Hats first landed on the Saobody Archipelago nearly 16 years ago. This was when Luffy and the Straw Hats were handily dealt a defeat, and were spread across the seas by Kuma’s power. It was then that Luffy decided that in order for the crew to be really ready for what’s next in the New World, they needed to train for the next two years in their own respective ways to then be much stronger when they reunited.

Each of the characters had debuted new looks, and Robin has now returned to her look from before. Robin’s early look is often held in higher regard than her post-time skip one, so this is a pretty big deal. It’s hopefully going to help Robin fill in some of the emotional gaps that she’s had since everything happened on Ohara, and is a step forward in hopefully teasing a much bigger role for her from here on out. As Robin has been teased as one of the most important characters in the series overall when it comes to the One Piece itself, she’s about to get a much larger focus.