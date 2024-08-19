One Piece Cliffhanger Finally Sets Up Elbaf Arc Debut

One Piece has officially brought the Egghead Arc to an end with the newest chapter, and the final moments of it has set up Elbaf’s long awaited debut as Luffy and the Straw Hats head there next. One Piece: Egghead Arc has been nothing but chaos for the last few months as Luffy and the Straw Hats have been struggling against the Five Elders’ immortal powers to safely escape from Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory. This served as the opening salvo to the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda’s original manga franchise overall, and it’s become clear as the Straw Hats head to the next island.

One Piece saw Luffy and the others safely get away from Egghead with the newest chapter of the manga, and now it’s full steam ahead to their next destination towards the final hunt for the One Piece treasure itself. As teased since the early days of the series when giants were first introduced, One Piece is now setting up for the Elbaf arc as it’s the next major destination on their journey with all sorts of major new problems and challenges likely coming in the chapters dropping next.

One Piece Chapter 1123 sets sail to Elbaf at last

One Piece Heads to Elbaf

One Piece Chapter 1123 sees the Straw Hats safely escape from Egghead Island together with Dorry, Brogy, and the Giant Warrior Pirates. With Vegapunk’s final message to the world officially kicking off the final hunt for the One Piece itself, that means each new arc is going to be that much more complicated as the final crews closest to becoming the new King of the Pirates crew each make their way towards Laugh Tale. Luffy and the others have been hearing about Elbaf for quite a long time, and now they’re finally going to get there.

The final moments of the chapter sees the Giant Warrior Pirates toasting to their victory and celebrating their departure towards Elbaf, and that means fans will finally get to see much more of this legendary island. It’s clear that this will be one of the big keys towards the grand finale, but it’s yet to be revealed who will ultimately clash here before heading off to the next phase. With so many characters in play and still so many questions, there is still quite a lot of ground to cover before it can all officially come to an end. That’s not even factoring in necessary flashbacks.