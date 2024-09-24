One Piece Just Made the Cutest Throwback to Its OG Crew

One Piece has officially taken its first steps into the Elbaf arc as Luffy and the Straw Hats find themselves lost in a mysterious new area, and the newest chapter of the series made a great throwback to the original core crew! One Piece is now in the midst of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series, and Luffy and the Straw Hats have gone through many adventures together since it all began. But the crew really started to come together during the East Blue saga as Luffy was looking for those who could support him on his journey to becoming King of the Pirates.

The East Blue saga of One Piece then introduced Luffy to Zoro, Nami, Usopp and Sanji, and ever since fans have loved seeing them fight alongside one another and the rest of the Straw Hat crew. But it seems like the core group has been separated from all of the others ahead of their arrival on Elbaf. The new arc has gotten off to a mysterious start as the core Straw Hat crew is now in a dangerous area full of massive animals, and Nami brings this all full circle when she cries out for help from these fellow core members.

(Photo: Nami cries for the Straw Hats' help in One Piece Chapter 1127 - Shueisha)

One Piece Kicks Off the Elbaf Arc

One Piece Chapter 1127 picks up right after Nami wakes up in a mysterious castle in a giant like outfit. This turns out to be the Bigstein Castle, and Nami has no idea how she got there. After being attacked by bees, Nami then specifically cries out for help from the members of the core Straw Hat group. Calling out for Luffy, Zoro, Sanji and "even Usopp," it's a fun throwback to the fact that while the Straw Hat crew has grown to double its size since the East Blue saga, Nami has been traveling together with these specific crew members for much longer.

Soon coming across Usopp (who's also changed his outfit to something more Elbaf appropriate), the two briefly think about whether or not they're hallucinating all of the giant attacking monsters. After soundly discovering they aren't, it's not long before they are reunited with Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji. It's been quite a long time since this particular group has been all together on an island adventure to kick off an arc of the series, and now it's made Elbaf seem more like a throwback than ever.

One Piece: What's Next for the Straw Hats?

With One Piece now starting the Elbaf Arc, the rest of the crew was previously shown still out to sea. It was teased that it might be a while before the arc actually got started, but now as of this chapter it's clearer that it really just meant that it's going to be a while before the Straw Hats are all fully together again along with the rest of the giants. But as fans know full well about this particular group, it's not long before Luffy and the others will stir up trouble and get the crew involved in some other kind of mess before Elbaf can even officially begin.

With Elbaf being teased as a legendary location since the East Blue saga, the core Straw Hat crew being the first ones that seemingly also make it to the island first brings it all full circle. This group has been waiting to get to this place for a very long time, and now they'll get to essentially enjoy it a bit before things eventually fall into chaos like they always do.