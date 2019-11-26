One Piece Surprises Fans with Whitebeard Flashback

One Piece is keeping a fast pace with its on-going arc, and there are no plans to slow it down. The manga has lots left to explore in Wano, and fans are falling in love with Oden Kozuki. As you might expect, the island nation keeps fans coming back week by week, and it turns out a familiar face just appeared on one of its beaches.

This week, fans got a taste of the surprising Wano reveal when a new chapter went live. The update ended with a sudden time skip of a few months, and it brought Edward ‘Whitebeard’ Newgate to the little land of Wano.

Yes, you read that right. Wano brought back Whitebeard at last, and One Piece fans are feeling real emotional over the return.

As the manga revealed, the Whitebeard crew was sailing the Grand Line as usual and got caught in the waterfall that leads to Wano. Their ship was heavily damaged by the trip, and the crew says it will take a week to fix at least. With all of their supplies sunk, the pirate crew has to head ashore to get food, and Whitebeard is a bit off put by the ordeal.

He figures out why he was rattled before long when Oden shows up. After the pirate ship is spotted on Wano’s coast, the people assume Oden will go take care of the pirates. It turns out the ruler wants nothing more than to travel the world, and he asks for a spot on Whitebeard’s boat when the captain is able to set sail once more.

