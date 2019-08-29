One Piece Reveals Terrifying New Yakuza Leaders

The brewing War for Wano is shaping up to be one of the biggest conflicts to ever hit One Piece. The manga is charging full speed ahead with its current arc, and it has seen the Wano Rebellion make some serious strides. With plenty of new soldiers on its side, Orochi’s reign is looking worse than ever, and it is only going to get worse from here.

After all, Monkey D. Luffy managed to free the Yakuza bosses of every region, and that means bad things for Kaido’s crew.

Recently, One Piece saw chapter 952 go live, and it was there fans saw Hyogoro reunite with some important allies. The former Yakuza overlord worked with Luffy to liberation the Udon Prison Camp, and it turns out all the Yakuza bosses were locked up there. Now freed, the group are ready to follow Hyogoro, and fans got to meet the gang in person.

The first person introduced was Blood-Writing Ohmasa of the Udon region. The beefy swordsman seems to have some lionlike features, and he is joined by Split-Hat Tsunagoro of Hakumai. Ringo’s leader Ocho the Bottle Gourd was released alongside the final boss Snake-Eyes Yatappe of Kibi.

The stern characters are seen falling to the feet of Hyogoro as soon as they seem him. The older man says he is glad the bosses are still alive, and Yatappe is taken aback by the worry.

“You’re worried about us?! You got it backward!”

Continuing, the four confirm they plan to round up all the traitors lingering around Wano. This will help clear up even more allies of Orochi while showcasing the strength of the Wano Rebellion. And when the big battle comes down, fans are sure these Yakuza leaders will help lead their followers into the fray.

