One Piece Debuts Its Wildest Pirate Ship Yet

One Piece's anime might still be telling the story focused on the War For Wano, but the manga is exploring the Grand Line as a part of the final saga. With Luffy and his friends finally encountering the elusive Dr. Vegapunk, the arc has also taken the opportunity to bring in characters from the military, along with allies and enemies to Luffy and company. In the latest chapter, we not only get a closer look at the "alliance" featuring Buggy, Mihawk, and Crocodile, but we also see the ridiculous ship that has been created for the "Cross Guild".

Warning. if you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1082, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. In the world of One Piece, there might be no character that has "failed upwards" more than Buggy, the clown pirate who has convinced the world that he is one of the strongest pirates sailing the seas. While he was able to become one of the four emperors, the clown pirate has found himself in dire straits thanks to becoming a part of the Cross Guild. Now seen more as a punching bag to Mihawk and Crocodile as a part of this new swashbuckling unit, the pair of serious warriors are stunned to see what ship they'll be forced to sail as a result of Buggy's status.

Buggy's Ship is Perfect....For Buggy

Buggy's shipwright went ahead and made a ship that has Buggy's face as the figurehead, which isn't quite thrilling for either Mihawk and Crocodile. With the two pirates beating Buggy relentlessly, and hanging his still talking head from a hook, the clown reveals the next big step they need to take as a crew. The Cross Guild now has their sights firmly on the One Piece, despite the fact that Crocodile and Mihawk aren't exactly thrilled at the idea.

Even Buggy knows that ship is ugly 😂 #ONEPIECE and now he made a passionate plea to survive and idk how Buggy does it. Always getting in and out of situations. pic.twitter.com/XffmO3GnlY — DJ 🥷(CW: ?) (@CDNWukong) May 9, 2023

With the many moving pieces that make up One Piece's final arc, the Cross Guild meeting the Straw Hats once again seems like it will be inevitable at this point. While Buggy might not be a big threat to Luffy and his crew, his current "partners" are sure to throw a wrench into the Straw Hat Pirates' plan of claiming the One Piece for themselves. Luckily, Monkey's current use of Gear Fifth has given the shonen protagonist quite the leg-up in recent chapters.

What do you think of Buggy's hilariously new ship? Do you think the clown pirate might get a power boost before the end of the shonen series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.