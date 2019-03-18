‘One Piece’ Teases Luffy’s Biggest Buff Up Yet

Monkey D. Luffy is the shonen hero to define all shonen heroes. The star of One Piece meets every requirement asked after an action hero, and it turns out the pirate is planning to up his power levels even more in the near future.

Yes, that’s right. Luffy has adopted a new training regime, and it is insanely difficult to say the least.

The update was given not long ago when One Piece put out chapter 935. The update saw Luffy take on the Wano guards assigned to watch the prison he’s been thrown into, and the Straw Hat takes them out despite being bound by sea stone cuffs.

“He’s breathing hard. The sea prism stone is working! His willpower is simply off the charts,” one guard notes after Luffy throws a series of blows at one guard.

Raising his fists, Luffy confirms he’s been using his time in prison to beef up for his next encounter with Kaido.

“I’m training now! So when these things come off, I’ll be even stronger.”

It turns out Luffy isn’t powerful enough to take on Kaido’s righthand men with his haki restricted, but he puts up a good fight. The sea stone cuffs placed on the hero weaken his Devil Fruit abilities, so all of his rubbery techniques are gone. Not only is Luffy bound to a non-stretchy form, but his ability to tap into haki has been cut off to boot. All of the labor the hero has done in prison has been off his muscle alone, so fans can only imagine how powerful Luffy will be physically once he’s free and can access his powers once again.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.