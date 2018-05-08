‘One Piece’ Finally Checks In On Vivi Nefeltari

To say that One Piece has a lot of characters would be an understatement. Over the years, Eiichiro Oda has created a bevy of pirates who’ve come to love or hate Monkey D. Luffy. With so many people in tow, fans have had to part ways with dozens of One Piece characters, but fans have never stopped looking out for Vivi. And, in the latest chapter of One Piece, readers were able to meet up with her once more.

If you have yet to catch up with One Piece, you should know the manga saw its 903rd chapter go live not too long ago. The big update kicked off a brand-new story as the ‘Reverie’ arc got underway, and it confirmed some big updates for the Straw Hat crew. Not only did Luffy receive a massive bounty, but the world learned of his big exploits on Whole Cake Island.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oh, and Vivi was just one of them.

In a one-off panel, fans were shown people reacting to the escapades of the Sanji Retrieval Group as they were being reported on. The page showed a slew of nostalgic characters like Bege, Kureha, and Smoker reacting to the news. And, in the bottom-right corner, Vivi was seen reading up on the story with Carue at her side.

Unfortunately, Vivi wasn’t able to stick around for long, but her appearance did pique curiosity. After all, fans have wondered if the heroine will take part in the ‘Reverie’ arc due to its political nature. The story is slated to bring together the powers of the World Government, the Marines, and a bunch of royal families. With Vivi overseeing Alabasta, the heroine has plenty of reason to take part in the arc, so fans may get to see Vivi reunite with the Straw Hat crew at long last.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Are you ready to see Vivi meet up with her good friends after all this time? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!