‘One Piece’ Threatens Wano Rebellion In A Big Way

With any good rebellion, there is always a risk of things turning south. Even for the One Piece crew, rebels with a cause are not guaranteed to see their plan go smoothly, and fans were reminded of that this week with a new chapter.

One Piece set out to sea with chapter 938 this week, and the update saw the Wano rebellion come under fire.

As the chapter begins, Kin’emon and the rest of the rebels leaders learn something terrible has happened in the capitol. It turns out Orochi and Kaido have learned about the rebellion, prompting a massive search party for anyone bearing the party’s symbol.

“I had thought we were careful with our distribution. But there’s no telling where or how the word leaked out,” Kin’emon says once he learns of the leak.

“We chose this code symbol on the off chance that it fell into unintended hands. But now they’ve learned the meaning of the ankle symbols and this coded image,” he continues. “Based on the reports, it would seem that our cohorts in the capital are being apprehended by Kaido and Orochi’s forces.”

As the chapter continues, fans are shown a scene in the capitol where a rebel is found by the hired thugs scouring the city. The swordsmen say anyone baring the mark of the Kozuki rebellion is considered a traitor and should be reported immediately. Now, the rebels are wondering what their next steps should be against Orochi, and it doesn’t help any that Monkey D. Luffy is still held up in a work camp following his first defeat against Kaido.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997.

