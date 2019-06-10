One Piece Turns Tables on Sanji with New Zoro Competition

One Piece has done what many thought was impossible with its Wano arc. After more than a year apart, the new story brought together Zoro and Sanji after the duo split ahead of the Whole Cake Island arc. Now, Wano is bringing out the best of their rivalry, and the most recent chapter of One Piece hit that nerve hilariously hard.

If you have checked out One Piece chapter 945, you will know the update has plenty to unpack. Not only does the chapter reveal a massive Big Mom surprise at the end, but it checks in with Sanji just beforehand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The chef is seen fighting as the rebellion outside of Wano’s capitol grows hotter. The whole issue began when Yasu was executed, prompting Zoro to lash out at the Shogun Orochi. Now, Sanji is helping his ally, but that comes to a stop when he sees a hooded Hiyori getting harassed.

“That was a pretty lady!! A beautiful woman under attack!! She needs my help,” Sanji says.

The chef moves to save the lady, but Sanji barely has any time to pivot before Zoro shows up. The swordsman grabs Hiyori from the pair hassling her before giving her a hard time.

And as for Sanji, well — he is more than a little irked knowing Zoro has befriended such a beautiful woman.

“Mosshead knows that beautiful babe?! But he’s got a lower bounty than me!!”

The hilarious sequence proves Sanji and Zoro’s rivalry is still as funny as ever. The pair may have been separated for quite some time, but they never stopped stacking themselves up against one another. Now, it seems like Sanji needs to make a comeback lest he lose to Zoro, but there’s no doubt the chef will forget all about Hiyori once he’s reunited with Nami once more.

So, are you glad to see these two guys back together? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.