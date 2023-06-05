One Piece Teases the Revolutionary Truth Behind the Will of D

One Piece is well into its final act, and it seems the manga has a lot more to explore before Luffy's journey is done. While a number of questions are being addressed at last, others have yet to be solved. Of course, one of the biggest questions One Piece fans have is about the Will of D, and the manga just gave us a huge update on its true meaning.

Time and again, the Will of D has been brought up in One Piece. Luffy's initial is shared by many, and everyone from Doflamingo to Gol Roger has commented on it. In past years, it became clear the Will of D was given to people who brought storms of change, but there is more to it than that.

According to One Piece chapter 1085, the Will of D is an ancient name that appeared before the Void Century. King Cobra of Alabasta learns of this when Imu speaks to him. It is there the secret leader addresses the Will of D, and Imu says the initial was given to those who opposed the World Government ages ago.

"The D is the name of those who once opposed us. Those who bubble up from every corner of the world bearing the D are nothing but empty husks, ignorant of the meaning of their name," Imu shares.

As such, those with the initial D have been long observed by Imu, the Five Elders, and the Celestial Dragons. Those with the Will of D tend to partake in world-altering events, so you can see why Luffy and Ace were part of the tribe. Cobra confirms Nefertari Lili was also one of these holders, and she abandoned her royal roots to ensure the poneglyphs were cast across the world at the cost of her life. Now, Cobra is the latest Will of D inheritor to lose their life against the establishment, and now it falls to Sabo to pass on the king's message to the world.

