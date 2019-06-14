One Piece Meets Shin-Chan In New Concept Crossover

There have been some weird crossovers in our day and age. We’ve seen Archie from Riverdale face off against the Punisher. Batman has scaled the heights of Gotham City’s architecture with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Heck, we’ve even seen a universe bending battle between the heroes of Marvel and DC comics transpire. Little did we expect that a crossover between One Piece and Crayon Shin-Chan would be on the horizon however.

One Twitter artist, XXMochi730XX, who specializes in all things Shin-Chan has drawn out a potential crossover between the mundane child and the Straw Hat Pirates:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While One Piece is moving faster and faster toward its Wano Arc, which will see the Straw Hat Pirates reunited in an isolated, feudalistic Japan style country, Shin-Chan has recently seen the release of its 27th (!) feature length film, following the oddball family as they venture on vacation to Australia. We’d be hard pressed to think of how an actual crossover would take place between these two franchises, but it would certainly be hilarious.

Both One Piece and Shin-Chan have astronomically long anime and manga series to their names, seeing these characters from both franchises develop since the early to late 90’s. If not exactly similar in terms of overall themes and storytelling, the two franchises at the very least hold this landmark achievement in common.

What do you think of this artwork promoting a crossover between One Piece and Crayon Shin-Chan? How would you think the Straw Hat Pirates and the Shin-Chan clan would finally meet? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

For those unfamilar with Crayon Shin-Chan, the manga first debuted in Weekly Manga Action magazine in 1990. Unfortunately, the original manga has come to an end after the passing of series creator Yoshito Usui. But the anime adaptation of the series began airing in 1992 and is still running to this day. The series follows the misadventures of Shinnosuke Nohara (nicknamed “Shin”) and his family and friends. It is known for mining its humor from crude, inappropriate content and misuse of the Japanese language.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.