Netflix’s One Piece Cast Celebrate Joining the Live-Action Series

The newly announced cast for Netflix’s new live-action One Piece series is celebrating their joining the Straw Hats! As part of the major Netflix Japan 2021 presentation where Netflix revealed a number of updates about the new anime and live-action productions they are working with Japan on, one of the biggest updates concerned the new One Piece live-action series. Although it has been quite a while since it was first announced, updates on its production have been revealed over the last few months but fans were still curious as to who would be leading the effort.

Netflix has now officially announced that the cast for the live-action One Piece series will star the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. All of whom celebrated their excitement in a special message with Netflix where they revealed they had been gifted a special shirt for the series featuring new art of the Straw Hat crew specifically made for them by original series creator Eiichiro Oda (who also serves as producer). You can check out the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/onepiecenetflix/status/1458192148642234371?s=20

It has yet to be revealed as to when this new One Piece series will actually be making its debut with Netflix just yet, but showrunner, writer, and producer Steven Maeda and writer and executive producer Matt Owens had this to say about the casting announcement and the search for the right fit for each of the Straw Hats so far, “We are so excited to set sail with this amazing and talented cast! Finding the right people to pull off the looks, emotions, and actions of the iconic Straw Hats was a long and challenging (and fun!) process. Much like the search for the One Piece itself. But we have finally found the perfect fits!”

Continuing further, “They have already begun working very hard to bring these characters to life. You will come to know and love them just as much as their manga counterparts. All of us can’t wait to show you what we’ve come up with! Onward to adventure!” What do you think of the cast for Netflix’s new One Piece series so far? What are you hoping to see in the new live-action adaptation? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!