One Piece Fan Fixes One of Netflix's Funniest Error: Watch

Netflix's One Piece cannot be stopped. If you did not know, the series has been on a high since it launched at the end of August. With a slew of stellar reviews on hand, One Piece has helped demolish the anime curse upon Hollywood. Netflix's show is a definite triumph, but of course, it is not without flaws. One fan made this clear online not long ago, and they are now going viral for fixing a little error found in Netflix's One Piece.

The credit goes to Huber as the fan hit up YouTube with a special video this week. It shows them binging One Piece, and all is going well until the end of episode one. That is because Huber noticed an error during Zoro's battle with Axe-Hand Morgan. In one shot, we can see Zoro rolling to avoid a hit, but it is there his swords – well – crumple.

Of course, Netflix's One Piece uses prop swords in battle, but some scenes require Zoro to carry cardboard replicas. This scene was one such moment, and that is why it can be seen crunching under the weight of Zoro's actor Mackenyu. Huber decided to fix the issue with some VFX editing, and the final outcome is downright impressive.

Netflix's One Piece features plenty of impressive work with visual effects, but there will always be things that slip through the cracks. This moment with Zoro is one such blip, but now, fans of the hit series are willing to update the flub themselves. Hopefully, Netflix takes note of these tributes as all eyes are on the future of One Piece. The show's chart-topping success has fans begging for a season two, so maybe Huber needs to consult on the show moving forward...!?

Want to know more about Netflix's One Piece? The live-action series is now streaming globally, and the same can be said for the One Piece anime. You can find the show streaming everywhere from Crunchyroll to Hulu. So for more info on Monkey D. Luffy's travels, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

