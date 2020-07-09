One Piece Fans Think Netflix Has Found Its Live-Action Nami

✖

Netflix has been making moves with its live-action adaptation of One Piece for a while now, and fans are wondering when they will get an update on the project. With a creative team on board, it is only a matter of time before One Piece reveals its main cast, and some fans believe they have found a potential candidate to play Nami. And if these Internet sleuths are right, they might be on the track to becoming pirates themselves.

Recently, the user 25thKiichi hit up fans online to share some curious information with fans. It turns out the netizen was checking out showrunner Steven Maeda's list of people he follows on Twitter. It was there that actress Emily Rudd appeared, and that is where things get rather interesting.

The fandom has often mentioned the actress as possible candidates to play Nami given her spot-on looks. She is also a fan of anime as her social media pages are littered with otaku references to Made in Abyss and more. Over on Instagram, the actress has even posted reaction GIFs of Nami, and that made fans even more interested in her playing the pirate.

Over on Twitter, Rudd has followed Maeda back and the official handle for Netflix's One Piece. The move has some fans convinced the actress has been in talks for the role at minimum, but there is no official word on the topic. Netflix has been quiet about any casting possibilities for One Piece, so fans have little work on but speculation.

It is hard to say when One Piece will get a cast locked in due to the ongoing pandemic, but fans are hoping they will get word soon. The social media team behind the adaptation has been increasingly vocal on Twitter, so maybe fans will hear something before the summer wraps up!

