How Will One Piece End The Wano Arc?
One Piece is currently taking us through one of the biggest story lines of the anime franchise in the Wano Arc, taking the Straw Hat Pirates into an isolated nation that is fit to bursting with killer swashbucklers and danger around nearly every corner and we have some serious predictions about how the saga will come to an end. Both the anime and manga for Eiichiro Oda's franchise are currently walking Monkey D. Luffy and his crew through the nefarious landscape, and we imagine that the conclusion of the arc will be as big as everything that came before it!
A Straw Hat Pirate Will Die
We don't foresee all of the Straw Hat Pirates making it out of this one alive, and if we had to bet money on which member of Luffy's crew doesn't survive, we'd probably guess Roronoa Zoro bites the bullet. With his training on Wano putting him into the same shoes as Oden, getting a legendary sword that might be the key to killing Kaido, we think that this might in fact be the final journey for the green haired swordsman of the Straw Hats. Perhaps Zoro survives the epic saga, but we truly believe that not all the Straw Hat Pirates are making it out of this one alive!prevnext
Wano Will Be Freed
A big part of the Wano Country Arc has been diving into the life of the former denizen of this isolated nation, Kozuki Oden, with Luffy and his crew looking to achieve the fallen samurai's dream of freeing the country from the grip of the nefarious Shogun, Orochi. With Oden being killed by both Orochi and Kaido, his dream to "swing open the doors of the country" seemed to die with him, but the main reasoning behind the wars that have taken place in this latest arc is to free the people and with the victory of the Straw Hats, so to would come the nation becoming a part of the world proper.
Should the "good guys win", Wano will enter a new day of freedom and we would imagine that there is no other way for this saga to end.prevnext
Kaido Will Be Killed
Kaido was practically unbeatable when he first came into the path of the Straw Hat Pirates, having the ability to transform into an insanely large dragon and seemingly cannot be cut by any sword. With his grip on Wano clutched firmly alongside the current Shogun of Orochi, it seems that one of the only ways that the nation will be freed is with the leader of the Beast Pirates' demise. Zoro was granted one of the legendary swords of Wano Country, seemingly being able to cut Kaido and perhaps might be the method for the swashbuckler's demise!prevnext
The Grand Line Will Never Be The Same
There have been numerous aspects of the Wano Country Arc that has changed the world of One Piece forever, and we're sure that the end of the this story line will make things never the same for the world that birthed the Straw Hat Pirates, the Worst Generation, and so many other swashbucklers in the popular anime franchise created by Eiichiro Oda. Nearly every single pirate that has been a part of the franchise has seemingly found their way to Wano and we expect that whatever happens at the end of this story will change the world of the anime forever.prevnext
The Beginning Of The End
Pound for pound, we truly believe that the Wano Arc is going to mark the last major story line before the end of the franchise of One Piece. With Eiichiro Oda going on record that the end is moving closer for Luffy and his crew, we would imagine that the ending could still be years away, but we doubt there will be another story as big as Wano before the curtain call for the anime franchise that is easily one of the most popular that has ever been created.prev
