Netflix’s One Piece Chopper Reveal Raises a Big Question About Franky

Earlier this year, Netflix finally gave anime fans a first look at the live-action Tony Tony Chopper, with the reindeer doctor arriving in season two of One Piece. The long-awaited reveal of the Straw Hat’s medical practitioner was highly anticipated as fans speculated for quite some time how Chopper would be brought to life. With the streaming service revealing that Tony Tony would be a creation of CGI, the question now for many fans is how Franky will be depicted considering “Cutty Flam” has human proportions while also having more than a few technological adjustments.

To bring you up to speed when it comes to Tony Tony Chopper, the entirely CG character will be portrayed by actress Mikaela Hoover who won’t just be voicing the Straw Hat doctor but also providing the facial movement for the anime character. The second season of Netflix’s One Piece is set to arrive in 2026, though a specific release date remains a mystery. With Drum Island, the first locale that featured Chopper in the source material, set to play a big role in the upcoming live-action season, expect many other characters from this arc to make an appearance. Considering the many forms that Chopper takes in One Piece, making him a creation of CG makes sense. As for Franky, the question remains of how the cyborg will be brought to life.

Franky In Live Action

Franky, aka Cutty Flam, is most likely years away from making an appearance in the live-action One Piece, leaving Netflix plenty of time to figure out how he will be brought to series. As it stands, the live-action adaptation will have to adapt the Alabasta and Skypeia arcs before it gets into the riveting story of Water 7 and no one knows how many seasons it will take to bring both storylines to life. For Franky, it doesn’t appear necessary that he will need to follow in the footsteps of live-action Chopper.

Unlike the reindeer doctor, Franky might have cybernetic enhancements that make him both an amazing fighter and shipwright, but the protege of Tom has a very human aesthetic. This of course changes over time when Franky finds the need to increase his strength, building his frame up to a wild extent later on in One Piece to take on future challenges. When Franky does arrive, casting an actor with the use of prosthetics feels like the best for the Straw Hats’ shipwright, especially if a small amount of CG was used.

Future Straw Hats Brought To Life

Of course, Franky isn’t the character to join Luffy’s crew. Following the cyborg’s admission to the Straw Hat Pirates, Eiichiro Oda would go on to add the likes of Brooke and Jinbe. Much like Chopper, Brooke will most likely need to be a creation of CG as the walking/talking/singing skeleton most certainly doesn’t have any sort of human aesthetic. For Jinbe, the fishman who is the latest addition to the Thousand Sunny, we’ve already seen how the Netflix series depicts the fishmen like Arlong using prosthetics and make-up, so we imagine the same would be true for the samurai shark man.

Of course, seeing all these characters introduced in the Netflix live-action anime adaptation might be a pipe dream. It’s been almost two years since the live-action One Piece debuted on the streaming service and if each season takes multiple years to produce, it might be decades before the likes of Brooke and Jinbe appear. The creators of the live-action series, including Eiichiro Oda himself, are remaining wildly faithful to the source material so we wouldn’t expect any “shortcuts” to arrive as a part of the popular series. Only time will tell as to how many seasons of the successful One Piece adaptation will receive before taking a bow but we are certainly crossing our fingers that all of the Straw Hats will make an appearance before the grand finale.

Want to see what future live-action Straw Hat Pirates will look like on Netflix?