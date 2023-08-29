New Netflix's One Piece Clip Puts Luffy and Koby on the High Seas

This week, Netflix is aiming to bring a live-action One Piece to the public. Marking the first time that an official live-action take on the Straw Hat Pirates is hitting the small screen, general reactions to the series so far have been positive, even from us here at ComicBook.com. Now, as the series prepares to set sail on August 31st, a new clip has arrived that shows off Iñaki Godoy and Morgan Davies as Monkey D. Luffy and Koby.

The inclusion of Koby in the One Piece television series shows how the live-action adaptation is sticking close to its source material. While Koby is first introduced as a swashbuckler under the employ of Alvida, he eventually works toward his goal of becoming a member of the military. In throwing his lot in with Monkey D. Luffy, Koby eventually is granted his wish as he joins the military and works beneath Monkey D. Garp. Garp finds himself becoming fond of Koby and works toward making sure that both the pink-haired youngster and Helmeppo can become worthy additions to the World Government's Military. As One Piece has continued for decades, Koby has grown and evolved in turn, with recent manga chapters showing how the supporting character has come into his own.

One Piece: Luffy x Koby Set Sail

The new clip that has found its way online might not have audio, but it is able to show how close to the source material that Godoy and Davies are when it comes to their respective roles. Aside from the many swashbucklers populating the world of the Grand Line, the military is perhaps an even bigger force that is sailing the seas. With Garp already shown to have a major role in Netflix's One Piece, the military will cause the Straw Hat Pirates quite a few headaches in the live-action adaptation.

Nuevo clip del live action de One Piece: Luffy y Koby hablan de los sueños en un bote. pic.twitter.com/VDZtWu9GJ4 — One Piece Crew 🥳 (@OPCrew_Oficial) August 24, 2023

At present, Netflix's One Piece hasn't been confirmed for a second season, though the series certainly would have more than enough material to pull from. As the anime adaptation has passed one thousand episodes at this point, the live-action take will cover the East Blue Saga, which is only a small fraction of the Straw Hats' journey.

Which shonen character from the Grand Line do you think translates the best into live-action? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.