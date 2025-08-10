Netflix’s One Piece Unveils First Look at Live-Action Vivi

It’s that time of year again when One Piece celebrates its serialization in the grandest manner possible, bringing fans the latest news on all of the franchise’s latest and upcoming projects, and this year’s One Piece Day hasn’t disappointed in the slightest. Besides announcing an all-new anime adaptation of yet another novel, one of the most exciting reveals at One Piece Day ’25 was, without a doubt, the new teaser for Season 2 of the Netflix live-action series.

While an exact release date beyond the 2026 release window has yet to be revealed, the new trailer for Season 2 of Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action has effectively reignited fans’ excitement for the new installment. The new trailer gives fans first glimpses at many new faces like Nico Robin, Captain Smoker, and most importantly, Princess Vivi, who is set to be played by the Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran. Besides Robin, this casting is easily one that fans were looking forward to the most, and the new Season 2 trailer finally reveals Vivi in all her glory as Miss Wednesday.

Live-Action Vivi Finally Makes An Appearance in One Piece’s New Trailer

netflix

Much like the other new faces in the trailer, Vivi appears for only a few seconds, though these seconds already give fans a good idea of what to expect. While many were divided on the casting choice, the new teaser finally helps fans imagine Charithra Chandran as Vivi, and she seems nothing short of perfect for the part. It seems like the live action has gone with a slightly darker teal hair color and dark roots to better complement Chandran’s complexion. Though some fans may be upset by the change, it is arguably a smart decision, as giving Chandran a light blue wig identical to Vivi’s hair in the original could have looked too unnatural.

That said, the rest of her look, especially the jacket, is almost identical to that of the original. Vivi also seems to be sporting her dual slashers, with the only other notable difference being the top, which seems to resemble the striped anime version more than the weird spiral top Vivi originally had in the manga. For now, things do seem very promising as fans also get a small glimpse of Vivi in action in the new trailer, hinting at fight choreography as good as the first season. Overall, while there’s bound to be fans who are dissatisfied or unsure at the moment, there’s no doubt that Charithra Chandran will absolutely charm everyone when Season 2 of the One Piece live-action series releases.