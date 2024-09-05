Netflix's One Piece Has Apparently Found Its Mr. 11

One Piece is busier than ever these days, and we have its Netflix series to thank in part. Eiichiro Oda is keeping the manga on task as it entered its final saga awhile back, and the anime is now following behind. With a reboot on the horizon and movies in the wings, One Piece has a lot to field. For Netflix, the streaming service is busy filming One Piece season two on set, and now a new report suggests the show has found another Baroque Works member.

The rumor comes courtesy of Discord as the One Piece Live Action community is filled with sleuths. In the past month, the team there has uncovered a number of possible castings for One Piece, and the latest points to Mr. 11. An updated CV from actor Alan Foulis suggests he will be playing Mr. 11 in the live-action adaptation.

Of course, Netflix has not said anything concrete about these castings. One Piece season two has put forward a number of its new stars, but of course, there are others who have yet to surface. For instance, we are still in the dark on who will play Nico Robin, otherwise known as Miss All Sunday. We've also not been told how Tony Tony Chopper will appear in the live-action adaptation, but that information will go live before long. After all, season two filming is underway, so the crew on Netflix's One Piece must have gotten approval for the lil' doctor.

As for Mr. 11, the man is a part of Baroque Works, and he is partnered with Miss Thursday in the series. He doesn't have a massive role in the Alabasta saga but it does kickstart during the Little Garden arc. We meet Mr. 11 after he's been caught by Captain Smoker, and he is tricked into divulging information about his work.

How to Catch Up on One Piece

If you want to know more about Netflix's One Piece, the show is available right now as season one is subbed and dubbed. Production on the show's next season began in July, and no release date has been set for season two's launch. Netflix's One Piece will keep fans waiting for just a bit longer, so in the meantime, you can check out its anime or manga easily enough. For more info on One Piece, feel free to check out its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

