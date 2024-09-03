One Piece Episode 1118 Preview Released: Watch

One Piece is now filling in the gaps from the Reverie arc, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming to the anime next with the preview for Episode 1108. One Piece: Egghead Arc has briefly taken time from the current events of Luffy and the Straw Hats trying to escape from Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory to showcase more of what's happening in the rest of the seas. With Sabo fully returning to the anime in the previous episodes, it's now time to reveal what actually happened during the Reverie as he details how Nefertari Cobra was killed.

One Piece has been setting the stage for Sabo to reveal what actually happened during the Reverie, and the previous looks at it thus far have teased that it was quite the monumental event. That seems to be the case with the preview for the next episode as well as it touts more of this look into the Reverie, while also revealing that Shirahoshi was put in danger once again before some members of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet step in. You can check out the preview for One Piece Episode 1118 below:

One Piece Episode 1118 Release Date

One Piece Episode 1118 is titled "The Holy Land in Tumult! Sai and Leo's Full-Power Blow!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "The Celestial Dragons take advantage of their authority and do whatever they like. While even the royal families turn a blind eye to their unruly behavior, two pirates stand up to them! They, who pledged to serve Luffy, bring down the hammer of wrath!" Premiering in Japan on Sunday, September 8th (and Saturday, September 7th internationally), One Piece Episode 1118 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix when it drops.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what's coming next for the Egghead Arc instead.

There's also the live-action One Piece series with Netflix as it's now working on Season 2 for a release in the future.