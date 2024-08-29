One Piece Cosplay Goes Viral Over ‘Hot to Go’ Chopper Roan

One Piece cosplayers are on another level. For decades now, the fandom has been by the Straw Hat crew through thick and thin. As the manga has grown with the anime, fans from around the world have joined to make the seafaring series a bonafide phenomenon. These days, it seems One Piece is bigger than ever than its push overseas, and now a fan of the series is going viral for mashing up Tony Tony Chopper with your favorite artist’s favorite artist.

Yes, that is right guys. You better get hot to go because Chopper is feeling the spirit. At Anime NYC this year, cosplayer sydsugoicosplay brought Chopper Roan to life, and the crossover piece is too perfect for words.

As you can see, the cosplayer brought Chopper Roan to life simply enough with a pink ensemble and sash. Graced with elbow globes and Chopper’s pink hat, the cosplay finishes out with a bejeweled tiara that Roan would give their approval. This punny cosplay is certainly one of a kind, and it brings the best of One Piece together with modern music.

After all, Roan hardly needs an introduction these days. The singer is proof that it takes a decade to become an overnight success. Roan has been in the music field since 2014, but it was in 2020 that the track “Pink Pony Club” piqued interest with netizens. After taking a break from music, Roan returned to the stage in 2020 with her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess featuring tracks like “Good Luck, Babe” and “HOT TO GO”. The album pushed Roan to open for Olivia Rodrigo earlier this year on part of her tour, and thanks to her growing Internet fame, Roan is now one of music’s must-watch artists.

And of course, we have Chopper. The reindeer hybrid may not be a pop star, but he has enough fans to make you think otherwise. The doctor oversees the wellbeing of the Straw Hat crew, and his adorable looks made Chopper a fave since his debut. So clearly, this One Piece x Chappell Roan crossover is a surprising match made in heaven.

