‘One Piece’ Reveals New Devil Fruit Rule

Eiichiro Oda has filled his series One Piece with all sorts of deep lore and fantastical characters, and a major base of these are the powers given by the strange Devil Fruits that many characters eat.

While fans have known how the Devil Fruits operate, and the rules and limits to Devil Fruit users’ powers, the latest episode of the series established a dark, and ultimately terrifying rule that changes them going forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest episode of the series explored more of Big Mom’s dark and tragic past, and in its final moments, went the extra mile and had Big Mom eat Mother Carmel as well as her fellow orphans before episode’s end. But before this, fans saw as Mother Carmel demonstrated the same ability as Big Mom has where she’s able to embed some soul into inanimate objects.

So how does Big Mom have the same Devil Fruit power when she never explicitly eats the Devil Fruit herself? Well, it seems that all someone needs to do is eat the Devil Fruit user in order to gain their ability for themselves.

The Devil Fruit power is gained by ingesting it, and Big Mom did that along with Mother Carmel herself. This moment establishes a terrible precedent in which now characters in One Piece can cannibalize one another to gain Devil Fruit power.

Not only does this further establish Big Mom as a terrible force, but learning about the origin of her power is even more horrific.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.