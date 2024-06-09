One Piece Kicks Off 25th Anniversary With Special Video: Watch

One Piece's anime is officially turning 25 years old this year, and things are kicking off strong with a special new video taking fans through the anime's long history! One Piece first released in Japan back in 1999, and has come a very long way in the nearly three decades of its run since its initial premiere. With Eiichiro Oda's manga celebrating its own 25th anniversary not long ago, it's time to celebrate all over again as the anime has reached this fabled milestone and is currently not showing any signs of slowing down any time soon.

One Piece is kicking off the 25th anniversary celebration for the anime this year, and with it has shared a special video taking fans down memory lane. This special promo from Toei Animation catalogs all 25 years of the anime from the events of the East Blue saga all the way to the current airings of the Egghead Arc (which is the first arc of the Final Saga for the franchise overall). If you wanted to get misty eyed, you can check out the special promo for One Piece's 25th anniversary below.

How to Watch and Read One Piece

If this special video gave you the need to go back and check out One Piece from the very beginning either again or for the very first time, you can find the entire back catalog of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio (along with the various OVAs, movies and other specials). They tease the long running series as such:

"Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead and see what's next instead. There's also the first season of the massively popular live-action One Piece series now streaming with Netflix as well if you wanted something a bit different to get back to the series.