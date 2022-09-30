One Piece: Red Announces Collaboration with Uniqlo

Uniqlo has had quite a few partnerships with anime franchises in the past, partnering with series including Spy x Family, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen to name a few. Now, in celebrating the upcoming One Piece film, One Piece: Red, a new fashion line will be hitting later this year, giving anime fans the chance to purchase attire that has been modeled after the film featuring Red-Haired Shanks' return alongside Uta's introduction, who just so happens to be Shanks' daughter.

Landing later in October, the line will feature new takes on the likes of Luffy, Zoro, Uta, Sanji, Nami, and Shanks to name a few. With One Piece: Red already featuring a number of new outfits that the Straw Hat Pirates will wear in this fifteenth film in the Shonen franchise, there appear to be plenty of designs to choose from. At present, Uta's motivations have yet to be revealed, with the television series taking a break from the War For Wano and examining the early years that saw Luffy and Shanks' daughter interacting long before they both hit the Grand Line.

Uniqlo's Official Twitter Account shared the new shirt designs that will be hitting retailers beginning on October 27th:

COMING SOON: UT x ONE PIECE FILM RED🔥



The stage is set! introducing unique designs featuring your favorite film characters. Available online + in all US stores 10/27



Preview now ➡️ https://t.co/FMbwpyLzXc#UniqloUT #WearYourWorld#OPFilmRedNYCC@Crunchyroll @OnePieceAnime pic.twitter.com/Pq5sLR9wkh — UNIQLO (@UniqloUSA) September 29, 2022

One Piece: Red has already hit theaters in Japan earlier this year, with a global release, including North America, set for November 4th this fall. If you need a closer look into the story featuring the return of Shanks and the introduction of his daughter, Uta, the official description reads as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans—excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

What surprises do you think lie in wait within the fifteenth movie in the One Piece franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.