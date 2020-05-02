One Piece Orchestra Concert Postponed Due To Coronavirus

✖

One Piece's anime has already been delayed thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic that has been affecting the world, and unfortunately it seems as if the franchise created Eiichiro Oda that sees the Straw Hat Pirates sailing the Grand Line is taking another blow as the previously planned orchestra concert will be postponed in a similar fashion. While a new date hasn't been given, the concert itself was originally scheduled to take place this June but obviously will need to be pushed back in order to accommodate the recent state of emergency that was declared in Japan.

The concert itself was originally planned to play a number of popular tracks from the white hot anime of One Piece by an accomplished orchestra: The Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra. Unfortunately, it seems that fans of the series may have to wait a bit longer before they can hear a live performance of some of their favorite shanties that were performed during the television series that has over 900 episodes to its credit. While the list of songs that they would be performing wasn't made public, we would imagine that the concert would run the gamut of the different tunes that were experienced as a part of the franchise.

A number of different anime properties have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with series such as Naruto, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Dragon Ball, and countless others being pushed back as a result of attempting to "flatten the curve". To boot, a number of anime events have also been either postponed or outright canceled, such as Anime Japan, Otakon, and several others that were originally scheduled to take place this year.

Currently , in One Piece, both the anime and the manga have the popular pirates entering the isolated nation of Wano, which has been taken over by both a nefarious Shogun named Orochi and the insanely powerful Kaido and his Beast Pirates! Though the anime has been delayed, the manga by Eiichiro Oda has continued and given us new adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew as they are currently attempting to assist the rebels in the war that has currently begun. As things ratchet up in the manga, we hope that the anime returns sooner rather than later to continue its story.

