One Piece Reveals a Way to Revive Vegapunk, But There’s a Catch

The Elbaf Arc of One Piece follows the crew in the fabled Kingdom of Giants. Luffy and his crew set out to the island after defeating the Gorosei. Lilith, Bonney, and Kuma also joined the crew on the voyage, and they’re all now in Elbaf. However, Lilith reveals she has a way to bring the genius scientist Vegapunk back to life. Vegapunk died at the hands of Saturn and Kizaru on Egghead Island. The old man spent decades of his life working for the World Government and made significant contributions. Surely, one would expect the World Government to hold him in high regard.

However, the reality was far from it. They seek to assassinate the man because he researched the Void Century. The World Government strictly prohibits any kind of study about the legendary era. They won’t even hesitate to blow up an island if it means stopping someone from finding the truth about the world. Hence, despite Vegapunk’s contributions to strengthening the Marines, he also met his end because of his so-called crimes. However, One Piece Chapter 1134 reveals Lilith can bring him back, but she needs a lot of preparation for that.

Vegapunk Will Return in One Piece as a Clone

After Robin’s and Saul’s tearful reunion, Lilith reveals her plan to make Vegapunks’s clone. She says the clone will be a perfect recreation, unlike the Satellites. However, it will be the version of Vegapunk from 20 years ago when he came to Elbaf. During the fight with Gorosei, Lilith snuck out Vegapunk’s body in a vat of bio-fluid. However, she doesn’t have the necessary equipment to complete the task.

She decides Elbaf will be the perfect place to build a laboratory and make Vegapunk’s clone. After all, the island is isolated and it’s almost impossible the World Government will show up there. This also means that Lilith will settle down in Elbaf and won’t follow the crew when they leave the island. While Lilith explains all this, Saul is still confused as to why the man he met after the Ohara Incident is now a young woman. However, Lilith will likely tell him about the Satellites later.

One Piece Chapter 1134 Opens Door to Kuma’s Return

When Lilith reveals her plans regarding Vegapunk, Bonney asks if it means there’s a way to bring her dad. Naturally, Lilith agrees, which means Kuma can still return as a human and not a weapon. The girls will likely stay behind in Elbaf with Kuma. As one of the most tragic characters in One Piece, Kuma’s heartwrenching backstory touched the hearts of many. He struggles his entire life due to his bloodline and sacrifices everything to protect his daughter.

While transitioning into a Pacifsta, he gives up his humanity so his daughter can live on. Kuma’s original body was being used as a slave at Mariejois until Sabo and the Revolutionaries saved him. Even after returning to his friends, he was restless. He subconsciously comes to Egghead and saves Bonney when she’s in danger. His actions prove that somewhere deep down, Kuma is still alive. Since Lilith knows the science behind making clones, she can not only help Vegapunk but also Kuma.