One Piece Fans Discover New Surprises Hidden in Pokemon Go by Eiichiro Oda

The creator of One Piece is beloved by millions, but Eiichiro Oda never fails to find new ways to thrill fans. With an iconic manga and anime under his belt, the artist has shifted his attention to a new medium to excite fans… and that is Pokemon Go. After all, the franchise just teamed up with the mobile game for an event, and fans noticed Oda snuck in even more surprises to the game than thought.

After all, the artist drew up plenty of artwork for the Pokemon Go event, and fans have spotted the little easter eggs over in Japan.

Yesterday, the One Piece x Pokemon Go crossover got the anime fandom buzzing, and fans noticed Oda left a little gift for fans in the game. When you went to Monkey D. Luffy’s statue Pokestop, fans noticed Oda had drawn original artwork for the pit stop.

Oda’s artwork featuring the Straw Hats for their respective PokéStops in Kumamoto. pic.twitter.com/T6eKtHXheu — The One Piece Podcast ✊✖️ (@OnePiecePodcast) July 23, 2019

Naturally, this got fans all excited, but Oda did not stop there. A piece by The One Piece Podcast has rounded up the rest of the anime’s Pokestops, and they all got artwork from Oda.

As you can see above, all of the One Piece statues standing in Kumamoto have become Pokestops. Luffy has his own artwork as expected, but so do Zoro, Nami, Sanji, and the rest of the gang. Each of the Straw Hat members can be spun to collect in-game goodies, so Pokemon Go fans will be happy to visit these pirates everyday.

Sadly, these Pokestops are only available in Japan, but there are other ways to enjoy the on-going One Piece x Pokemon Go event. For a limited time, fans can catch Straw Hat Pikachus in the game, and the famous hat can even be worn by your in-game avatar while they’re up for purchase.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.