‘One Piece’ Fans Can’t Unsee This ‘Fortnite’ Connection

Fortnite fans are currently waiting to see just how Epic Games will end its fifth season expansion, and the mystery has only further deepened with the appearance of a giant, mysterious cube.

But the cube’s latest activity revealing mysterious runes all over its surface has gotten the attention of One Piece fans, who think the runes share a similarity with the series’ equally mysterious rune cubes, Poneglyphs.

Reddit user RodPa715 noted the similarities, mentioning how the Poneglyph and Fortnite‘s mysterious cube runes may share a place of origin. Whether or not this connection ends up helping fans solve the mystery is unclear, but it is a hilarious circumstance. In One Piece, the Poneglyphs are equally as hard to decipher.

Poneglyphs are large cubes each inscribed with an ancient language, and can be found scattered across all the islands of the world. The language on these masses are so old, that the only character left in the series who can read them (so far) is one of the Straw Hat Pirates, Nico Robin.

These cubes can contain anything from just the history of the people of the world, to locations of other Poneglyphs, and there are a select few that can lead to the location of the series’ titular treasure, One Piece. Though the Poneglyphs don’t share Fortnite‘s purple color scheme, there are blue and red ones which also hilariously blend into purple.

This One Piece reference in Fortnite may be coincidental, but both of the series’ cubes will surely serve the same function in the end. Want to hunt down more of this mystery for yourself? Fortnite is free to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS and some Android device.

If you want to learn more about One Piece, on the other hand, the anime series is currently in the middle of its Whole Cake Island arc and can be found streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997.