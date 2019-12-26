One Piece Reveals a New Secret to the Poneglyphs

Series creator Eiichiro Oda has been teasing some major developments would be coming in the Wano Country arc, and there have even be teases into how it will connect to the grand finale of the series overall. But it’s hard to believe just how crucial the Wano arc has been as with each new chapter come reveals that are filling in major gaps in the past. The series has begun a string of chapters that have filled in the blanks of Gold Roger’s journey years ago, and it turns out that he’s been keyed into the mystery of the Poneglyphs too.

As the latest few chapters have begun to reveal Kozuki Oden’s time with both Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger’s crews, the latest chapter of the series has revealed that Oden can read the Poneglyphs too. It was hinted that their language originated at Wano, and Oden confirms this by noting that it’s the secret cipher of Wano that’s been passed down between the generations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 966 of the series sees Roger and Whitebeard get into a fight before they relax a bit when they get it all out of their system. In this time, Oden reveals he can read the text of the Poneglyphs but Roger can do so as well. Roger reveals that 13 years ago his crew reached the destination of the final log pose, a place called Lodestar Island. But getting to this island made them all realize that there was actually one more island left.

Roger notes the four Red Poneglyph stones that point out the location of this final island, and that the government has been hiding them and is willfully keeping them away. While this is mostly information fans were privy too about these stones, it is important to note that this is why Oden joins Roger and his crew for a brief time. Oden is one of the few others who can read these stones, and now it’s confirmed that they will lead anyone who gets all four to Laugh Tale. So Luffy and the Straw Hats are on the right path, for sure.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.