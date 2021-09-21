The Sequel To The One Piece Rap Releases Behind The Scenes Video

Shawn Conrad has had a rich history in the world of music, performing as the artist Freshco and influencing a number of artists that we’ve come to know and love today, but anime fans might know him best for his creation of the “One Piece Rap”. Having recently released a sequel to the original song created for 4Kids North American release of the series created by Eiichiro Oda, Conrad has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the sequel which included a few new Straw Hat Pirates into the mix who hadn’t been introduced in the first.

In the newest video, Conrad takes viewers through the process behind creating this sequel song that many thought would never actually happen. Conrad, who was re-discovered after releasing videos regarding his time working for 4Kids and releasing stories about the creation of the anime rap track, clearly did some research on the franchise when creating the new anthem, including the likes of Jinbei, Robin, Franky, Brooke, and more. With One Piece inching closer to its one-thousandth episode in the anime and focusing on the War For Wano Arc, it definitely is a great time to be a fan of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Shawn Conrad released the new behind-the-scenes video on his Youtube Channel, taking fans through the creation process of the sequel to the One Piece rap, which went viral when the artist released the song earlier this summer:

Conrad had this to say about the creation of the sequel rap song which helped to expand on the lyrics and music of the original track which helped introduce an entire generation to the world of the Straw Hat Pirates and Luffy’s quest to becoming king of the pirates:

“I’ve been asked by many fans to do this updated version. The idea was to keep the song they love just about the same but to add a sort of cult anthem feel to it. Something that can be super fun to perform on stage and for fans to sing along with. It was all in my head and now it’s complete.”

What did you think of the sequel to the One Piece Rap?