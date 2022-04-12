One Piece: Red Announces Its New Trailer’s Release

One Piece is getting ready to make a comeback this week on the small screen, and in a few months, the show will be set to take over theaters. After all, the Straw Hat crew is eager to hit the high seas with a new movie. One Piece: Red will take our heroes on that journey this fall, and now, we know when the film’s team will drop its next trailer.

The update comes from Toei Animation’s official YouTube channel as a new listing was added earlier today. After One Piece: Red shared a poster of Jinbe with fans, netizens were informed the film’s second trailer is on the horizon, and it will go live in under 24 hours.

According to the trailer’s premiere page, One Piece: Red will debut its new teaser at 4:00 pm CST. This means there are six hours separating fans from the trailer as of this article’s publication, so you know the anime fandom is buzzing over the last-minute announcement.

So far, fans know little about One Piece: Red, but a few details about the film have gone live to date. Creator Eiichiro Oda is overseeing the production of this new feature film as expected, and this entry will include Shanks. After all, the movie’s title nods to the red-haired pirate, but fans are not sure how the yonko fits into its plot. We also know Luffy will meet an original female character during the movie who rocks red-white hair. So when One Piece: Red drops its new trailer this evening, fans will want to keep an eye peeled for this newcomer.

What do you think about One Piece: Red so far? Which one of the anime's movies stands as your favorite?