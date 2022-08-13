One Piece: Red on Track to Become Biggest Movie of The Franchise

One Piece: Red has only been in theaters in Japan for a little over one week, but thanks to the ticket sales for the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise, it is on its way to becoming the biggest theatrical release of the series to date. With the movie bringing back Red-Haired Shanks to the series, as well as introducing his daughter Uta to the Grand Line, it's no surprise to see that tickets are going fast for the new Straw Hat adventure.

As it stands, One Piece: Red has pulled in over five billion yen, the equivalent of over $37 million USD, during its eight-day stretch in Japanese theaters, already making it a heavy hitter when it comes to theatrical releases from the Shonen's past. This run already makes the movie the fourth top-grossing movie in the history of One Piece, with only the likes of Film Z, Stampede, and Gold surpassing it as of now. Of course, it's only a matter of time before Red takes the top spot, as it has quite a long theatrical run ahead of it.

The Official Twitter Account for One Piece: Red released the big news that the fifteenth movie has had over 3.6 million theater-goers hit the theaters to witness the return of Red-Haired Shanks and the introduction of the ultimate diva known as Uta:

Crunchyroll will be assisting Toei Animation with the upcoming global release of the new film, which will hit theaters in North America and the world this fall, with the streaming service releasing an official description for the fifteenth movie:

"Uta — the most beloved singer in the world. Her voice, which she sings with while concealing her true identity, has been described as "otherworldly. She will appear in public for the first time at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans — excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance — the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is "Shanks' daughter." Uta stands on the stage, with the ordinary wish of "Making the world happy with my music. There's Gordon, a mysterious character who knows Uta's past, and glimpses of Shanks' shadow. On Elegia, the island of music, Luffy and Uta reunite for the first time since they last met 12 years ago in Foosha Village."

Via Crunchyroll