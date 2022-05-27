One Piece Red Topples Impressive Top Gun: Maverick Record

Top Gun: Maverick soared this year in becoming the top movie for 2022, with Tom Cruise returning to the long-awaited sequel featuring dog fights in the sky and military maneuvers. In North America, no movie has overtaken Paramount's major film, but in Japan, a particular Straw Hat movie was able to overcome Tom Cruise's latest. One Piece: Red was released into theaters in the East earlier this summer, and it would seem that it was able to defeat the high-flying pilots.

One Piece: Red has brought in $92 million dollars in Japan alone, with the anime film revealing that the worldwide release is scheduled for this October. The movie has hit some amazing heights not just thanks to One Piece's popularity, but the story promoting itself as the return of Red-Haired Shanks, along with the introduction of his daughter, Uta. Billed as the "ultimate diva", Uta's role is still something of a mystery in the film, though the television series recently took the opportunity to take a break from the War for Wano Arc to explore the relationship between Shanks' daughter and Luffy when they were both children.

Despite Maverick's wild success, Paramount has yet to confirm if there will be a third part of the franchise, though it definitely wouldn't be a surprise if Tom Cruise were to hop back into the pilot's seat down the line.

The official description for the fifteenth film in the One Piece franchise from Crunchyroll reads as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will be herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

How popular do you think One Piece: Red will be in North America when it arrives this October? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via Cinema Today