One Piece Cosplay Highlight's Nami's Red Fit

In its history, One Piece has seen the Straw Hat Pirates wearing countless outfits depending on their environment or simply how they were feeling at the time, and this is certainly true in the Shonen franchise's movies. With One Piece Film: Red bringing back Red Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter Uta, aka the Ultimate Diva, Luffy and his crew received new outfits as well, with Nami's specifically perhaps being the most "swashbuckler" style that she has ever worn before. Now, one cosplayer has brought back Nami's Red fit.

The War For Wano saw Nami play a big role in the fight against Big Mom specifically, forging a partnership with a former villain that has granted her a fairly big power boost in the process. With the Final Arc currently in play in the pages of One Piece's manga, Nami is joining her friends in learning more about the Devil Fruit from Dr. Vegapunk, while still seeking the One Piece treasure in order to make Monkey D. Luffy the new king of the pirates.

Anime Cosplayer Your Alt Barbie brought Nami's latest movie look to life, with the Straw Hats' resident map maker continuing to be a vital part of the crew to this day:

If you didn't have the opportunity to catch One Piece: Red in theaters, which grew to become the most money-making film of the franchise to date, a home video release date has unfortunately not been revealed at this point, though the official description for the fifteenth movie reads as such from Crunchyroll:

"Uta—the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as "otherworldly"—is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta's fans—including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks' daughter."

