Anime Dominates Japanese Box Office For 2022

2022 was a massive year for all things anime, with new series including Spy x Family, Lycoris Recoil, Chainsaw Man, and Blue Lock leading the charge while familiar favorites such as My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Mobile Suit Gundam, and Bleach all hitting the small screen. When it came to the silver screen, anime movies became hits not just in Japan but around the world, with certain films pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars in profits. Now, Japan has tallied the receipts and revealed the biggest anime movies released in the Eastern country.

While no anime movie released this year was able to overtake Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, the Shonen film that has become the top anime film of all time, there were still plenty of heavy hitters in the bunch. With anime's popularity continuing to rise, more movies are making their way to worldwide releases, with this year seeing the likes of One Piece: Red, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and more having theatrical runs in the West that helped to pad their already impressive box office takes. As it stands, a lot of the familiar Shonen series have yet to reveal if they'll have a new movie dropping in 2023, though series such as Black Clover, Overlord, and Digimon Adventure will be dropping new films.

Anime Movies Make Bank

The top ten list of the highest money-making anime movies in Japan reads as such:

One Piece Film Red: 18.78 billion yen (about US$141.6 million) Jujutsu Kaisen 0: 13.8 billion yen (about US$104.1 million) Suzume no Tojimari: 10.0 billion yen (about US$75.4 million) Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween: 9.78 billion yen (about US$73.8 million) Kingdom 2: Haruka Naru Daichie: 5.16 billion yen (about US$38.9 million) Shin Ultraman: 4.44 billion yen (about US$33.5 million) 99.9 Keiji Senmon Bengoshi The Movie: 3.01 billion yen (about US$22.7 million) Yomei 10-nen: 3.0 billion yen (about US$22.6 million) Chinmoku no Parade: 2.97 billion yen (US$22.4 million) Confidence Man JP Eiyūhen: 2.89 billion yen (about US$21.8 million)

Via ANN