One Piece: Red Adds Pop Stars and My Hero Academia Alum to Cast

One Piece: Red is set to go live this fall, and fans are already gearing up for whatever adventure it brings their way. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew be reunited with Shanks as the anime plans on introducing the Yonko's daughter to the world. And as it turns out, some major talent has joined One Piece: Red to bring Shanks' kid to life!

The update comes straight from Toei Animation as One Piece announced its latest cast additions. It turns out Shanks' little girl will be handled by two actors, Ado and Kaori Nazuka. The latter will be familiar to fans as Nazuka voices Toru Hagakure in My Hero Academia. And as for Ado, she is a beloved pop star who regularly tops the charts in Japan.

It turns out Ado will not be alone in their work on One Piece's music. Seven additional artists have been brought in to collab with Ado on tracks. Yuta Orisaka, Hiroyuki Sawano, Motohiro Hata, FAKETYPE, Vaundy, Mrs. Greenapple, and Yasutaka Nakata have joined the film's squad. And if the last name listed sounds familiar, that is because they helped bring music to One Piece Film Z years ago!

Currently, One Piece: Red is slated to go live this August in Japan. There is no word on when the movie will release internationally, but fans are crossing their fingers for an early 2023 premiere at the latest.

What do you make of this film's impressive cast? Are you excited to check out One Piece: Red when it drops?