One Piece: Red Teases Luffy's Past With Shanks' Daughter

One Piece will be launching its next major feature film across theaters in Japan this Summer, and the newest trailer for the series is setting the stage for Luffy's surprising history with Shanks' daughter Uta! Red-Haired Shanks has been simultaneously one of the most important yet most mysterious figures in the entire action manga and anime franchise overall. After teasing that he would make his move into the official series in the future, it seems we will actually get to see a whole new side of him soon enough with the upcoming launch of One Piece Film: Red later this year.

With the first teaser for One Piece: Red debuted earlier this year, it was shockingly revealed that not only did Shanks have a daughter, but that she and Shanks will be playing a pivotal role in the new feature film. With the newest trailer and poster launched for the film recently, it appears that Luffy and Uta actually hung out as children. It's something that could reveal even bigger elements for the future of the franchise as a whole, and definitely an element we need to keep an eye on when the film hits.

As for when One Piece: Red will actually hit, the film is currently scheduled to hit theaters across Japan on August 6th. There have yet to be any international release plans revealed for the film, unfortunately, but it's highly likely fans outside of Japan will get to see it eventually considering the franchise's massive popularity. Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with original series creator Eiichiro Oda as creative producer, there are questions as to whether or not the film will be considered canon.

It's likely that it won't be exactly slotted into the main events of the series, but with the final saga of the manga kicking off not long before the movie hits theaters in Japan, there's a chance that the movie can clue us into what Oda might have planned for the grand finale of the series overall with its core story elements. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see from One Piece: Red? What do you think it means for Luffy and Uta to have a shared history together like this? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!